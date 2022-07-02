Happy Corbin Qualifies For Men’s Money in the Bank Match on WWE Smackdown

Happy Corbin is the final person to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Match, winning the spot on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Corbin won a battle royal on tonight’s show to earn the seventh and final spot in the MITB match at Saturday’s PPV.

Corbin joins Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, and Sami Zayn in the match for the show. You can see clips from tonight’s battle royal below.

Money in the Bank which takes tomorrow night in Las Vegas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Smackdown ends.