Happy Corbin Recalls the Fan Reaction After Hitting Becky Lynch with His Finisher at Extreme Rules 2019

– During a recent chat with Mornings with Matt and Rob, WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recalled the reaction he received at Extreme Rules 2019 after hitting Becky Lynch with his End of Days finisher. At the event, Seth Rollins teamed with Becky Lynch against Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winner Takes All Tag Team Match for the WWE Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship. Corbin stated the following on the reaction to hitting Lynch with the move:

“It was one of the weirdest reactions I’ve ever experienced. … You could hear the anticipation when I was kind of standing behind her, but then when I hit it, it was like, a huge reaction of shock, right? Then it went really quiet when they realized what just happened. And then it was just like, guttural boos.”

Ultimately, Lynch and Rollins beat Happy Corbin and Lacey Evans. However, after the match was over, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins to win the title.