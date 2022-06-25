Happy Corbin Responds to Pat McAfee’s Challenge (Video)

– As previously reported, WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee issued a challenge to Happy Corbin for a match at WWE SummerSlam later next month. Happy Corbin, who was not in Austin, Texas last night for SmackDown, later responded to McAfee’s comments in a video he posted on Twitter. You can view Corbin’s video and comments below:

“I’m in Kansas City, and you knew that. You’re in Austin, in your safe place, standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth. That’s what you do, though. You knew I wasn’t going to be in Austin, so you’re flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. Well Pat, let’s see how tough you really are when we’re standing face to face, punk!”

The Corbin vs. McAfee matchup is not yet official for WWE SummerSlam. The event is scheduled for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.