Happy Corbin Said His Attack on Madcap Moss Made Him ‘Happy’ (Video)

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss suffered a “cervical contusion” at the hands of Happy Corbin on last night’s SmackDown. The attack sent Moss to the hospital. Corbin addressed his actions on today’s Talking Smack. Some highlights and a clip are available below:

Happy Corbin on why he attacked Moss: “Explaining what I just did? I mean, I’m here for a good time. I’m happy. I’m happy for a reason, and doing that to Madcap Moss after he somehow pulled out some miraculous victory at WrestleMania Backlash, well, that made me happy. So, that’s why I did it. That’s my explanation. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to make me happy. And making me happy is also going to lead to me leaving you here by yourself.”