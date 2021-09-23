wrestling / News
Happy Corbin Talk Show Debut Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
Happy Corbin will be debuting his new talk show segment on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that Corbin will host the premiere of “Happy Talk” on Friday’s show.
The announcement reads:
Don’t miss the world premiere of “Happy Talk” with Happy Corbin this Friday!
Whether he is sporting a brand-new Bentley, expounding on the virtues of Wagyu beef or just launching sneak attacks on Kevin Owens, everything has been coming up aces for Happy Corbin since he reclaimed his fortune in Las Vegas several weeks ago.
Now, prepare yourself as Corbin shares his special brand of chaotic joy with the world premiere of WWE’s newest talk show, “Happy Talk,” this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
