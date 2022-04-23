Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss Announced for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

– Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss is official for WrestleMania Backlash. WWE.com confirmed the match addition earlier today, following last night’s episode of SmackDown. On last night’s show, Corbin laid out Moss after Moss beat Angel in a one-on-one match. Corbin also stole Moss’ Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy. Here’s the full announcement:

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Losing a friendship is no laughing matter and after WrestleMania Backlash there will only be one person left smiling when Happy Corbin and his former right-hand man Madcap Moss go toe-to-toe.

After his undefeated streak ended at the hands of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Corbin blamed Moss for the loss on an episode of “Happy Talk” before suddenly attacking his supposed friend. The ensuing brawl marked a split in their partnership as Corbin claimed Moss was an anchor that was dragging him down, stating he would fall flat on his face without Corbin.

In spite of those remarks, Moss went on an undefeated streak of his own which further enraged Corbin after Moss declined his offer to return as his lackey. Corbin retaliated with a surprise End of Days, stealing Moss’ Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy as his former partner could only watch on.

Who will be the last one laughing when these two former friends square off?

Find out at WrestleMania Backlash, streaming live, Sunday, May 8, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.