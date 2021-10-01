Happy Corbin Wants to See Moves Mean More in WWE

Happy Corbin has ideas of what WWE can do to help build up talent, and one of them is to build up their signature moves more to be things of fear. Corbin spoke with BT Sport for an interview and talked about the importance of finishers and how many people kick out of finishing moves these days. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he’d rather retire with no World Title reigns but no one kicking out of his finisher, or with a World Title reign with someone kicking out: “Man, that is tough, and because it is… that’s an ultimate goal, is to win the big one. I’ve had a lot of accomplishments, which is wild, because of my list of accomplishments and never having held the World Title or the Universal Title. Man, I… that’s really… that’s hard because I look at it and go, ‘OK, it would be cool to have in my trophy room I’m sitting in right now. Aside from the weird paintings on the wall, like I have my United States Championship on the wall, I have a Money In the Bank briefcase hanging from the ceiling, literally hanging from the ceiling in my trophy room. And so, it would be cool to have that on the wall, and my kids can see that, but then talks about how many championships people like… I don’t know how many times Stone Cold was the World Champion or The Rock. You remember their moments and their career.

“And I think having a, let’s say I have a 12 year career and no one’s ever kicked out of End of Days, that’s something that would be talked about longer than championships, I believe. And I’m all about leaving that legacy, like I said. I want someone to go, ‘Oh man, Baron Corbin, he went 12 years, was never a good guy but his finish nobody ever kicked out of it.’ They’re not gonna say, ‘He was a three-time champion or whatever.’ They’re gonna say, ‘I can’t believe he was never champion.’ It wouldn’t be a knock, so I think I’d have to go with no one ever kicking out of End of Days.”

On moves losing meaning: “In our industry, a lot of things are thrown away nowadays and just, they’re done to be done or to get an instant like, just a quick cheer, like, let’s do this huge thing and move onto the next, and I think that hurts our credibility a little bit in what we do because I look at it also as a real life situation. If I punch somebody in the face, it’s going to hurt them. I’m a trained fighter, and so I look at everything I do in the ring, the same. If I do this to you it’s going to hurt you, so I don’t need to do it 10 times, I need to do it once… and it needs to be represented accordingly from what I am capable of.

“And I also do that for other people, like if you do this to me and if this was… if you hit me with a chair, have you been hit with a chair before? It’s not fun, it really hurts. After 1 I understand the point you’re trying to get to, I don’t need 12 of them, you know? I want to make… I wish we would make everything we do mean more and I think people would buy into it more. And there’s different styles, and to each their own, this is just my thought process.”