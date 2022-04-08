Happy Talk Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has officially announced a “Happy Talk” segment featuring Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Happy Corbin lost to Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 38 Night One, while Madcap Moss was victorious in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown prior to the show.

Here’s the release from WWE on the segment: