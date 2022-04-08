wrestling / News
Happy Talk Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has officially announced a “Happy Talk” segment featuring Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Happy Corbin lost to Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 38 Night One, while Madcap Moss was victorious in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the SmackDown prior to the show.
Here’s the release from WWE on the segment:
After his undefeated streak was stopped in its tracks by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Happy Corbin returns to SmackDown to join his cackling cohort Madcap Moss for a post-Show of Shows edition of “Happy Talk.”
Find out if Corbin can turn his frown upside down in the wake of his devastating defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.