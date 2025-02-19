Hardy Boys In Action, More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has a TNA Title match set for next week’s NXT, in addition to the Hardy Boys in action. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live from Cincinnati, Ohio live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Lexis King

* The Hardys vs. NQCC

* Ricky Saint & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ricky Saints