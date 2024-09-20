wrestling / News
The Hardys & Masha Slamovich Victorious In TNA Impact Main Event, Jeff Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt
The Hardy Boys and Masha Slamovich picked up a win over Tasha Steelz and The System on this week’s TNA Impact. The Hardys and Slamovich teamed up to take on their rivals in Steelz, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards on Thursday night’s show and were able to get the win.
Jeff Hardy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during the show with facepaint like that of The Fiend, as you can see below.
The Fiend face paint on Jeff Hardy looks incredible, man. ❤️☝️
.@mashaslamovich joins in on Poetry in Motion! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
@mashaslamovich joins in on Poetry in Motion! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND
.@DashingChrisBey and @The_Ace_Austin take care of getting @MrsAIPAlisha OUT of the iMPACT Zone!
@DashingChrisBey and @The_Ace_Austin take care of getting @MrsAIPAlisha OUT of the iMPACT Zone!
The Hardys and @mashaslamovich STAND TALL on #TNAiMPACT!
The Hardys and @mashaslamovich STAND TALL on #TNAiMPACT!
