The Hardys & Masha Slamovich Victorious In TNA Impact Main Event, Jeff Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt

The Hardy Boys and Masha Slamovich picked up a win over Tasha Steelz and The System on this week’s TNA Impact. The Hardys and Slamovich teamed up to take on their rivals in Steelz, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards on Thursday night’s show and were able to get the win.

Jeff Hardy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt during the show with facepaint like that of The Fiend, as you can see below.