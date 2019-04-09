wrestling / News
Hardy Boyz Win Smackdown Tag Team Championships, Lars Sullivan Attacks (Video)
– The Hardy Boyz won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode, but then fell victim to a rampaging Lars Sullivan. The Hardys defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso on Smackdown to win the titles, ending the Usos’ run at fifty-one days. This marks the team’s first run with these particular titles and their eighth WWE tag team title reign (nine if you count their WCW Tag Team Championship win).
After the match, Sullivan came down to the ring and attacked both Hardys, taking them out. It follows his debut on Raw where he assaulted Kurt Angle.
And HERE. WE. GO.#SDLive #TagTeamTitles @WWEUsos @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/iU6r5aVYwB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2019
Are @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARYBRAND about to be on 🔒 ⬇️ in the #UsoPenitentiary? #SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/oFn8HWjwVO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2019
*whisper in the wind*@JEFFHARDYBRAND taking The @WWEUsos to school right about now! #SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/QA7TZwVBDw
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019
IT'S NO JOKE.
The #HardyBoyz are your NEWWWWW #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/rxxMVu7eYt
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019
THE FREAK @LarsSWWE has arrived on #SDLive, and that can't be good for new #TagTeamChampions @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND… #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/dDY2bQfpC2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2019
He has struck again.
The #HardyBoyz' #SDLive #TagTeamTitles win has been DESTROYED by the FREAKISH @LarsSWWE! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/i26mwu0Lyt
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2019
