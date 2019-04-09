Hardy Boyz Win Smackdown Tag Team Championships, Lars Sullivan Attacks (Video)

– The Hardy Boyz won the Smackdown Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode, but then fell victim to a rampaging Lars Sullivan. The Hardys defeated Jey and Jimmy Uso on Smackdown to win the titles, ending the Usos’ run at fifty-one days. This marks the team’s first run with these particular titles and their eighth WWE tag team title reign (nine if you count their WCW Tag Team Championship win).

After the match, Sullivan came down to the ring and attacked both Hardys, taking them out. It follows his debut on Raw where he assaulted Kurt Angle.