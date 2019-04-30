wrestling / News
Hardy Boyz to Address Jeff Hardy Rumors on Smackdown
– The Hardy Boyz are set to address the rumors about Jeff Hardy’s injury status on this week’s Smackdown. Matt Hardy posted a video from tonight’s Smackdown in Huntington, West Virginia in which he said that the team would “answer all your questions” on tomorrow night’s episode.
Hardy reportedly suffered a knee injury during a live event in Madison, Wisconsin and is said to be set for surgery next week after Smackdown. WWE has yet to confirm the news.
Tomorrow night on #SDLive, The Hardys will address the online rumors that are going around about @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com/ubSH3HvHpQ
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 30, 2019