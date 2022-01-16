Various News: Hardy Boyz Set For First Joint Appearances, Wrestling Revolver Changes Card For Tonight’s Show

– The Hardy Boyz have announced their first appearances together since Jeff Hardy’s WWE release. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to announce that the two will appear at Zombie Hideout in Springfield, Massachusetts for a signing on March 13th, as well as Pandora’s Box in Lafayette, New Jersey on March 14th:

It’s about that time. See ya soon, Massachusetts & Jersey.. pic.twitter.com/alQ154FN5S — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2022

– Wrestling Revolver has been forced to change up their card for tonight’s show due to COVID and travel issues. The company announced on Sunday that they’ve lost a few talent due to the issues, but that they’ve added Mike Bailey, Ninja Mack, Alex Zayne and more for the show: