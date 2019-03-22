WWE News: Hardy Boyz On House Shows This Weekend, Drew McIntyre on Sheamus’ Warrior Workouts, GIFS of the Week

– Matt Hardy has revealed that the Hardy Boyz will be on this weekend’s WWE house shows. As you can see below, the team will work the March 23rd through 26th dates:

The Hardy Boyz of #HouseHardy @WWE tour dates 3/23 Elmira NY

3/24 Buffalo NY

3/25 Allentown PA

3/26 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville CT pic.twitter.com/ij8Bp3QiJ1 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2019

– WWE revealed their GIFs of the Week via GIPHY, including Batista, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and more. You can see them here.

– Drew McIntyre is the latest guest on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts. You can watch that video below: