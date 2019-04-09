Hardy Boyz Say Lars Sullivan Ruined Their Big Moment, Aiming For Dudley Boyz’ Tag Title Record

– The Hardy Boys weren’t pleased that they had their Smackdown Tag Team Title win ruined by Lars Sullivan, but they’re still honored to win the titles. The two appeared in a video backstage after their win and commented on the win, as well as Sullivan taking them out afterward.

Matt said, “Of course we’re upset. You know, it was a great moment. It was a very special moment in the history of Matt and Jeff Hardy. And of course, Lars ruined that moment. But hey, it is what it is. One thing you can’t take away is that we proved tonight we are still the greatest tag team in all of space of time. We made the WWE Universe remember.”

Jeff added, “We should have attacked him with the titles. I mean, what were we thinking? He’s a monster! And wow…that massacre, it was no fun.”

The two then talked about winning the titles, with Matt doing a brief “WONDERFUL” callback to his Woken/Broken gimmick. He noted only the Dudleys have more title reigns (nine), “but we’ll catch up with them.”