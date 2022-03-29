Hardy Boyz vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set For AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana

AAA has announced that the Hardy Boyz will make their AAA tag team debut at the company’s upcoming TripleMania XXX-themed show at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 18. Matt and Jeff Hardy will team up to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the show.

Fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks, Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Andrade El Idolo have been announced for the TripleMania Monterrey event on April 30.

TripleMania XXX: Tijuana will air live on FITE.

You can view the announcement below.