wrestling / News
Hardy Boyz vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set For AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana
AAA has announced that the Hardy Boyz will make their AAA tag team debut at the company’s upcoming TripleMania XXX-themed show at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 18. Matt and Jeff Hardy will team up to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico at the show.
Fellow AEW stars The Young Bucks, Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Andrade El Idolo have been announced for the TripleMania Monterrey event on April 30.
TripleMania XXX: Tijuana will air live on FITE.
You can view the announcement below.
¡CONFIRMADO! @dragonlee95 y Dralístico se enfrentarán a @MATTHARDYBRAND y @JEFFHARDYBRAND en #TriplemaniaXXX en Tijuana
18 de junio, Estadio Caliente de @Xolos
Boletos en https://t.co/ZnSki1WUdr pic.twitter.com/CAJlLzDduX
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) March 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- MJF and Tony Khan Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Discussion Over Recent Interview
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More