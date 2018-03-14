WWE News: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Not Advertised For Friday’s Madison Square Garden Event, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Kurt Angle Posts Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

– Here is the updated lineup for Friday’s live event at Madison Square Garden from WWE. It will be a RAW brand event, with Smackdown stars as special attractions. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy were advertised for a six-man match (turning it into an eight-man), but they were pulled this week. It’s unknown if they will still work the show.

* Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* WWE Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Titus Worldwide vs. The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs.. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Elias & Bayley

