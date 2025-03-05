Hardys Confronted By Hank & Tank, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura, and Fraxiom On WWE NXT

The Hardys made an appearance on WWE NXT only to be confronted by some of the brand’s tag team division. Tuesday night’s show saw the TNA World Tag Team Champions appear to cut a promo on their NXT debut last week and how it felt to appear in WWE again.

The two were interrupted by Hank and Tank, who said they wanted advice from the team on how to take it to the next level. Briggs and Inamura were out next and told Hank and Tank to stop kissing the Hardys’ asses before saying they wanted a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles. Hank and Tank then attacked and they fought to the back.

Afterward, Fraxiom appeared behind The Hardys and they hyped their match at NXT Roadblock next week for the titles, noting that next week they’ll find out who the best tag team in the world today is. Jeff Hardy said they’d see Fraxiom in New York City and the two teams then stared off to end the segment.