Various News: Hardys Event Taking Place On Friday, Deluxe Edition Of Scorpion King Score Available

– The Hardys are set to host an event this Friday ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The Hardy Party will take place at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey, the city where SummerSlam is being held on Saturday and Sunday, and is organized by GCW.

The event will feature Jeff Hardy in concert and a live taping of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. You can get tickets at the link.

– Varèse Sarabande has released a deluxe, two-DC version of the score for 2002’s The Scorpion King, which was The Rock’s first lead role. The set was released on June 20th and is described as follows: