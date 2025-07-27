wrestling / News
Various News: Hardys Event Taking Place On Friday, Deluxe Edition Of Scorpion King Score Available
– The Hardys are set to host an event this Friday ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The Hardy Party will take place at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey, the city where SummerSlam is being held on Saturday and Sunday, and is organized by GCW.
The event will feature Jeff Hardy in concert and a live taping of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. You can get tickets at the link.
– Varèse Sarabande has released a deluxe, two-DC version of the score for 2002’s The Scorpion King, which was The Rock’s first lead role. The set was released on June 20th and is described as follows:
The Scorpion King (2002) was a prequel and spin-off of Universal Pictures’ successful Mummy franchise, launching the superstardom of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his first lead role. The Rock reprised his character of Mathayus from The Mummy Returns in an origin story depicting the Akkadian mercenary’s rise to power 5,001 years prior to the events of the previous films.
Director Chuck Russell (The Mask, Eraser) chose John Debney to score The Scorpion King based on the strength of his symphonic score for Cutthroat Island (1995). Debney followed in the Mummy footsteps of Jerry Goldsmith and Alan Silvestri with a gargantuan, desert-flavored action score for full orchestra and choir, including non-Western instruments like the ney, duduk and ram’s horn (and Japanese taiko drums and flutes) to evoke exoticism and antiquity. He also, befitting the film’s contemporary swagger and The Rock’s wrestling fanbase, created a “mash-up” of symphonic instruments with shredding electric guitars.
Director and composer intended the score to be a tribute to classic adventure films. As Debney recalls in the new liner notes, “Chuck stressed how he wanted it to hearken back to those great films from yesteryear, where you have a lot of musical scurrying around. I went back to Korngold for its pirate aspect and the music of Ray Harryhausen’s Sinbad movies, as well as Jerry and Alan. I love doing these little musical homages to my heroes.”
The Scorpion King was released by Varèse Sarabande as a 40-minute CD at the time of the film. The 2CD Deluxe Edition doubles the score program to nearly 80 minutes, and adds a bonus section of Debney’s demos. Liner notes are by Daniel Schweiger.
