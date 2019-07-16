wrestling / News

WWE News: Hardys & Helms Discuss Wild Ladder Matches, Stephanie McMahon Makes Wish Come True, Titus O’Neil Book

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Edge Christian Hardys Dudleys TLC Summerslam Ladder Match

– WWE released this clip today from Table for 3 featuring The Hardys and Shane Helms recalling their wild Ladder Matches.

– WWE tweeted out this video today about ESPN’s “My Wish” helping to make 17-year old Rhianna’s wish of meeting Stephanie McMahon come true.

– Titus O’Neil tweeted today about the release of his new book, “There’s No Such Thing as A Bad Kid”: “Today is an Exciting Day as I just received my FIRST official Copy of my New Book “There’s No Such Thing as A Bad Kid” which Comes out August 6. Thank you to our amazing @WWE Partners&friends at @NestleWatersNA and @tcarraro for giving me the opportunity to speak to Staff&Kids🙏🏿”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, Ashish

More Stories

loading