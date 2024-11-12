The Hardys On Jeff Designing Ring Canvas For Full Metal Mayhem At TNA Bound For Glory

Jeff Hardy designed the ring canvas for the Hardys’ Full Metal Mayhem match at Bound For Glory, and the team recently talked about the canvas and more. Matt and Jeff faced ABC and The System in the match at last month’s PPV, and the two spoke with about it with in a new interview with Fightful. You can see highlights below:

Jeff on designing the ring canvas: “Thank you, man. That was totally all my idea. It was totally my idea and so I sent Tommy Dreamer a text one night and said, ‘I think I can do that,’ and he dug it and then everybody dug it. I just had to make it happen. Just little by little, like I painted the tables when I was at TV tapings and some of the chairs and then they sent me a canvas to my house. That was the biggest and hardest job. That canvas was no joke, man. It took me—not 10 full days, but 10 days working on for about five hours, probably a day. I finally got it done. I time lapsed everything and posted on my Instagram, which it was very cool to see all that happen and I was very proud after that match. But before the match started, like being in there, it was like I was in a dream realm or a Tim Burton movie or something. It was, ‘Wow, this is, my God, this is wow. This has never been done in pro wrestling before. It’s a first of its kind.’ I was so excited. After the match, when we won the titles and everything, we were all filthy from that paint. Because another extreme thing, people probably don’t know that canvas, man. Some of it was like sandpaper, it was rough and it could scratch you up bad if you hit it wrong. But we were all filthy and just the strange humor in me after the match, I saw everybody just filthy and I told Matt, I said, ‘Man, that canvas was nasty, baby.’ I was so proud of it.”

Matt on the competitors in the match getting covered in paint particula from the mat: “It really was. When we came back after the match and we were doing a post show meet and greet and we ended up signing for like three hours that night. We didn’t leave until two in the morning again, but we came back and we had to like do a quick shower just because everyone’s face and their body and our gear was just covered with like the small grainy particles of sand, just the paint remnants coming back up from off the mat. So it was wild, everybody was covered in that. So we all shared a real good laugh about that. But once again, I can’t put over enough how great our dancing partners were in there. ABC, Ace Austin and Chris Bay, they were absolutely excellent. They played the role to a tee and got to commend the System. Whether you love them or you hate them, they played the roles perfectly and they were great at everything they did and we’re super happy how all that came out. We were incredibly proud of that match.”

Jeff on wanting to perform his TNA theme to the ring at some point: “I’ve been manifesting this a little bit. I can’t help it, because I was probably like at first, I was like, I never want to do that again. But when I started thinking about it, I was like, ‘Man, the only thing missing from that, everything being combined that I love, with me singing some of my original music or having one of my old original TNA themes.’ So with that said, I kind of see it in the future happening again, the Full Metal Mayhem re-imagined. Like me versus Moose or something like that. But I actually sing my original TNA theme, Modest, on the way to the ring. Then like all of my passions and love of hobbies and all that stuff would all be together.”

Matt on the crowd’s reactions to the designed weapons for the match: “It was cool. One thing that I hate, it wasn’t on camera—I’m sure there’s a shot of somewhere—as they were playing the packages before the match and whenever they revealed the canvas and they brought out the tables and the ladders, the crowd was like, ‘Ooh, whoa.’ You could hear the crowd gasp and they were excited about it. So that was real cool just to see that it added to the vibe of the whole match and the main event of Bound for Glory, even before we stepped up.”

Jeff on having another canvas to work with: “They sent me two canvases in case I messed up on the first one. So I got that blank canvas here and I’m like, ‘Okay, I, I think I’m going to do that again at some point.’”