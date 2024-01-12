Hardys & Mark Briscoe To Address Trios Division On AEW Rampage

The Hardys and Mark Briscoe will be addressing the AEW Trios division on tonight’s episode of Rampage. Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to promote tonight’s show and revealed the segment, as you can see below.

Hardy wrote:

“On top of it being an action packed #AEWRampage tonight, you’ll hear exclusively from the #LivingLegends, The Hardys, along with our newest brother, Mark Briscoe! The Brethren addresses the Trios division at 10pm ET on @TNTdrama. @JEFFHARDYBRAND @SussexCoChicken”

Also announced for tonight’s show is:

* AEW Continental Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

* Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

* Dark Order vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager