Hardys On Their Goals In AEW, Idea For Another Deletion Match

The Hardys recently weighed in on their goals in AEW and an idea Jeff had for another Deletion match. Matt and Jeff were the guests on Freddy Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie Podcast and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Matt on their goals in AEW: “Our goal here in AEW is to cement our legacy. The first business we want to conduct is winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship. On top of that, I’d love to win the AAA, I’d love to win the Ring of Honor, I’d love to win the New Japan titles. We’ll win them all, man. We really want to cement our legacy as the legit GOATs, one of the greatest of all time.”

Jeff on another Deletion match: “I had this one idea. ‘Too Sweet or Delete’ is one cinematic match that we never got to do before we went back to WWE in 2017. I had this idea about us going into the ocean in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and coming out of the ocean in Long Beach, California. Then, us and The Young Bucks go at it.”