The Hardys Say Sting Volunteered To Do Window Dive In AEW Dynamite Match

Jeff Hardy took a memorable dive off a window ledge during a match on AEW Dynamite in March, and the Hardys recently revealed that Sting volunteered to do the move initially. Matt and Jeff were guests on Talk is Jericho and discussed working with Sting in AEW, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Matt on working with Sting: “It was a thrill when we got to have that six-man tag at Revolution with Sting in it. It was his idea, he was like, ‘I really need to do something to really highlight myself.’ And he did the thing where he jumped off the balcony and through the four tables, which was so great. I got to work with him a lot in that match, and I actually got to work with him in TNA back in the day, back in 2011 a little bit. He’s the best, man. It’s weird, Sting falls kind of almost a generation ahead of you and me in some ways. And he’s still out there and he’s so committed to performing. He’ll take chances, and he’s there to help with the talent, and he’ll give input. He just goes about it with the best attitude of all time. He’s so amazing to be around. It’s truly been a thrill to work with him.”

Jeff on Sting offering to do the window dive: “That Swanton from the window, it was sketchy up there because it was like, I don’t know, not even a foot wide. But then Sting that day said, ‘If you don’t want to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll dive onto a group of people.’”

Matt on Jeff ultimately doing the move: “Darby said, ‘I found this really cool ledge that somebody can jump off of, maybe on a bunch of guys.’ And you can see Sting, he’s like looking back, and you can tell his wheels are turning. He looks at me and he goes, very aggressively, ‘Matt, you don’t want to jump off that, do you?’ And I went, ‘Well, if it fits, then I will. It’s not really my wheelhouse so to speak, but if it fits where I jump off, I will.’ He said, ‘I’m sorry. The reason I’m saying it is I’ll do it. I’ll do it if you guys want me to.’ But Jeff had already kind of half-assed volunteered by Darby to do it.”