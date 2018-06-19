The Hardys Talk Ultimate Deletion, Jeff’s DUI, More

The Hardys were featured on WWE 24 this week, and during the special (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), they spoke about Ultimate Deletion, Jeff’s DUI, and much more…

Matt on Final Deletion in WWE: “I think Vince watched some of the Final Deletion, which is funny.” Matt continued, [imitating McMahon] ‘what is this? Jesus Christ!’ But he said he was very proud that we took those chances. What a complement coming from him. I’ve been thinking about this moment, being at the Hardy compound, doing a Woken Universe/Broken Universe fight.” Matt admitted, “ever since WrestleMania 33, actually, probably since I signed a few weeks before that. There was certainly a lot of pressure on myself and there was just, like, it was just a very stressful situation. I’d worked so hard for it and I just wanted it to be good. So I can say with confidence that it was a success and I was happy. It was a good start, a good launching pad.”

Jeff On His DUI: “I wrecked my car because I was drinking and driving. And it sucks. Here I am with this great momentum, as far as the Hardy Boyz are back in WWE. I mean, everything’s perfect, but it’s not.” Jeff said, “I’m going to counseling two times a week. I’m going to be alright. I just have to own it and block out all of that negativity, even within my mind. And I’ll live with that from here on out. I’ve got a lot of making up to do and I will.”

Matt on Being Angry Over Jeff’s DUI: “I didn’t talk to him for over 24 hours. I was just very mad. Sometimes, Jeff still worries me. I think as far as, like, pills and drugs, he’s all good. But sometimes he can’t get out of his own head.” Matt explained, “really when it’s all said and done, he’s my brother and I want him to be healthy. And I want him to be safe. And I want him to be good, but I just… maybe this is the thing that helps him get everything in check.”