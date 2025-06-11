wrestling / News

Hardys vs. First Class Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 6-12-25 Image Credit: TNA

The Hardys will take on First Class on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced the match on Tuesday night, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* First Class vs. The Hardys
* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater
* The IInspiration vs. TBA
* Steve Maclin appears

