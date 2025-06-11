wrestling / News
Hardys vs. First Class Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
June 10, 2025 | Posted by
The Hardys will take on First Class on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced the match on Tuesday night, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* First Class vs. The Hardys
* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater
* The IInspiration vs. TBA
* Steve Maclin appears
.@MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND battle @KCwrestles and @AJFrancis410 THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/dm9Yv9IYEo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2025
