The Hardys vs. The Gunns Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Hardys will battle The Gunns on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that the two teams will do battle after Matt and Jeff accepted Austin and Colton’s challenge from Wednesday’s show.
The match is the sold bout confirmed for next week’s show thus far, though a challenge from Orange Cassidy was laid out for him and Katsuyori Shibata to face Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr. on Dynamite.
“25 years ago, we beat your Daddy’s Ass. THIS WEDNESDAY on Dynamite, we’re beating your two asses!”#TheHardys will face #The GUNNS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c LIVE from Chicago, on TBS!@MATTHARDYBRAND | @JEFFHARDYBRAND | @OfficialEGO | @isiahkassidy pic.twitter.com/mLHWk6GO18
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2023
