wrestling / News

Pics, Video of Harlem Heat’s Induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Harlem Heat WWE Hall of Fame

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Harlem Heat, WWE Hall of Fame, Ashish

More Stories

loading