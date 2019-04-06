wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Harlem Heat’s Induction into the WWE Hall of Fame
Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
🔥 THE 🔥 HEAT 🔥 IS 🔥 HERE 🔥#WWEHOF @BookerT5x @RealStevieRay pic.twitter.com/uCieIbl1Jf
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"I've been living my brother's dream, and I think it's time for me to wake up!" – @BookerT5x #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/pk92y8ERlJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
.@BookerT5x talks about his brother @RealStevieRay's tremendous influence on him as they enter the #WWEHOF. #HarlemHeat pic.twitter.com/FcnPj74o5U
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Did you know?@StevieWonder + Ray Charles = @RealStevieRay! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/EHR55zL5bd
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
SHOUTOUTS from #HarlemHeat to #TheNewDay!#WWEHOF @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/eSkBbeaRQM
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Welcome to the @WWE Hall of Fame, #HarlemHeat!#WWEHOF @BookerT5x @RealStevieRay pic.twitter.com/9IyOlqxr6l
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
