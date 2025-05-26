wrestling / News

Harley Cameron & Anna Jay Defeat Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford On AEW Double or Nothing Pre-Show

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing Anna Jay Harley Cameron Image Credit: AEW

Harley Cameron and Anna Jay picked up a win in tag team action on the AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In pre-show. Cameron and Jay defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford on the pre-show, with Cameron getting the pinfall win on Ford as Bayne and Jay fought outside the ring.

You can see the full pre-show below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading