Harley Cameron & Anna Jay Defeat Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford On AEW Double or Nothing Pre-Show
May 25, 2025
Harley Cameron and Anna Jay picked up a win in tag team action on the AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In pre-show. Cameron and Jay defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford on the pre-show, with Cameron getting the pinfall win on Ford as Bayne and Jay fought outside the ring.
You can see the full pre-show below:
