Harley Cameron Makes Cover Of Fitness Gurls Magazine

In a post on Twitter, AEW wrestler Harley Cameron revealed that she is on the cover of the December 2023 issue of Fitness Gurls magazine.

She wrote: “This fitness Girl is #allelite. Thank you for having me on the cover for a second time ! @FitnessGurls. Shot by @iLLiteFotos. Get your issue today! #aew #harleycameron #fitnessgurls #covergirl”