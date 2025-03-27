wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Credits QT Marshall With Her AEW Career

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Harley Cameron Mercedes Mone AEW Dynamite 2-12-25 Image Credit: AEW

In an interview with Rulebreakers with Saraya (via Fightful), Harley Cameron gave credit to QT Marshall for her current job in AEW and said that Marshall has been a big supporter of hers.

She said: “Massive, massive amount [of thanks] to QT because he’s the one who really gave me my first chance in the role with QTV. Thanks to him, I would say I have my job now. He always believed in me. Thank you, QT!

