Harley Cameron Credits QT Marshall With Her AEW Career

In an interview with Rulebreakers with Saraya (via Fightful), Harley Cameron gave credit to QT Marshall for her current job in AEW and said that Marshall has been a big supporter of hers.

She said: “Massive, massive amount [of thanks] to QT because he’s the one who really gave me my first chance in the role with QTV. Thanks to him, I would say I have my job now. He always believed in me. Thank you, QT!“