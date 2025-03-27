wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Credits QT Marshall With Her AEW Career
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Rulebreakers with Saraya (via Fightful), Harley Cameron gave credit to QT Marshall for her current job in AEW and said that Marshall has been a big supporter of hers.
She said: “Massive, massive amount [of thanks] to QT because he’s the one who really gave me my first chance in the role with QTV. Thanks to him, I would say I have my job now. He always believed in me. Thank you, QT!“
