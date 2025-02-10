Harley Cameron Dismisses Rumor That She Had Signed With Another Promotion Before AEW

Harley Cameron is a rising phenom in All Elite Wrestling, and she’s headed to her first major championship match against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

She’s now clearing up a rumor that she was signed to another organization before her time in AEW, something she did in a recent interview with the Daily Star.

“There is a rumour that I was signed to another wrestling company before AEW, and that is not true. AEW is the only wrestling company I’ve ever been signed to. So, you know, there’s a little bit of speculation. So if I see that I was, like, released from another place or work somewhere – that never happened, I am an all elite woman.”