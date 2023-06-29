wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Reportedly Under Full-Time AEW Deal
June 28, 2023 | Posted by
Harley Cameron has been a part of QTV since its start, and she is under a full-time AEW deal according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Cameron is under a full deal with the company. She has wrestled a handful of matches in AEW, most recently a win over Mafioso in March on AEW Dark, and has appeared on several segments with the stable as well as accompanying people to the ring.
In addition to her work for AEW, Cameron is a singer and featured Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux in her cover of “I Put a Spell On You” in October of last year.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Was Bummed Not To Be On the WWE Elimination Chamber Card
- Brie Garcia Says Bryan Danielson’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Injury Is ‘Worse Than We Thought’
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties
- WWE Reportedly Tried Using Match Announcements to ‘Vince-Proof’ Raw & Smackdown