Harley Cameron Reportedly Under Full-Time AEW Deal

Harley Cameron has been a part of QTV since its start, and she is under a full-time AEW deal according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Cameron is under a full deal with the company. She has wrestled a handful of matches in AEW, most recently a win over Mafioso in March on AEW Dark, and has appeared on several segments with the stable as well as accompanying people to the ring.

In addition to her work for AEW, Cameron is a singer and featured Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux in her cover of “I Put a Spell On You” in October of last year.