Harley Cameron Says Getting To Wrestle Is a Win For Her

Harley Cameron loves AEW and considers being able to wrestle a win in and of itself. The AEW star has become a favorite among fans, and she appeared on Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast where she was asked about where she sees herself in five years.

“I love AEW,” Cameron began (per Fightful). “I’m very very happy and I’m thankful I’m learning every day. They’re great, fantastic. I genuinely love going to work and I think my goal is — I just want to get better. I just want to keep learning. Obviously you want to reach the pinnacle of what you can and achieve everything like that, that sounds so lame and corny, but I truly mean it.”

She continued, “The win for me is getting to do it. I love being out there, I love the way it feels, I love how I get scared. That’s how I felt with singing for a while, I would like, I had no notes. To this day, nothing can shake me with a microphone and I miss that feeling and I found that again with wrestling. The fear of failure and wanting to be better is really exciting. I just love wrestling, I love it. I’m just very wrestling crazy right now.”

Cameron saw her stock rise considerably during her feud with Mercedes Mone and while she didn’t win the TBS Championship, Mone has said Cameron will be a World Champion one day.