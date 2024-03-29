Harley Cameron Is Happy Mariah May Is in AEW

Harley Cameron is happy to see Mariah May get her chance to shine in AEW. May and Cameron are good friends behind the scenes, and the latter spoke on AEW Unrestricted about May’s run in the company thus far. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On May being in AEW: “I’m so happy [May is] here. She’s one of my best, best friends in the entire world — probably my best friend. We actually met at WrestleCon two years ago, and this was before she’d gone to Japan, and I had had one match.”

On first meeting May: “We hung out a little bit that weekend and kind of shared stories about our goals and aspirations. Neither of us, at the time, had the ability to work in America properly. … We had to volunteer a lot… We were like, ‘Let’s manifest that we’re gonna be working in America, we’re gonna be signed, we’re gonna be together, and we’re gonna start a tag team.'”