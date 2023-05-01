wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Loves Being a Part of AEW
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
Harley Cameron has appeared several times on AEW TV, and she says she’s been loving her time there thus far. Cameron has competed on AEW Dark and become part of the QTV group back in March. Cameron did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and talked about her experiences in AEW, saying it’s been “amazing” thus far.
“Just for now, okay, just for now,” she said of QTV’s recent setback when Powerhouse Hobbs lost the TNT Title to Wardlow (per Fightful). “We have a plan, plan B coming up. So we’re very equipped for what’s happening next. I’m loving AEW, AEW is amazing, and it’s just awesome being there. It’s my dream. My dream came true, so [I’m] very, very happy.”
