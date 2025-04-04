Harley Cameron Says Mercedes Mone Suggested Mini Mone Puppet

Harley Cameron says that her “Mini Mone” puppet was originally suggested by Mercedes Mone herself. Mini Mone made her debut during Cameron’s feud with Mercedes in the build to AEW Grand Slam Australia, and Cameron said on Talk is Jericho that Mone asked her about a potential puppet version of herself.

“I posted a thing on Twitter being like, ‘Me and Earl are doing Cameo,'” Cameron said (per Fightful). “I guess everyone at work was like, ‘You’re a puppeteer?’ It was Mercedes’ idea. I still remember when we spoke about it and she was like, ‘Could you ever do a puppet of me?’ It’s so funny she said it because the moment she said it, I was like, ‘No shit, I was literally thinking about doing this.'”

She continued, “I actually made the puppet. I bought the puppet base, but the hair and outfit, I have to give a shoutout to Chris, the seamstress here, he’s fantastic, he made the gear. I gave some of my old gear to him and he made her gear. We created Mini Mone ourselves and the people love it.”

Mone defeated Cameron to retain the TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia.