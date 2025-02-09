Harley Cameron On Improving Her In-Ring Skills, Wants To Keep Learning

Harley Cameron says that she’s dedicated to improving herself in the ring. The AEW star spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and during the conversation, she spoke about how the physicality of wrestling is the part she’s having the hardest time with while noting she’s focused on improving. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On getting the physical side of the job down: “Honestly, the entertainment side of stuff came easy to me. I had a history in fitness and athletics in different ways but when I actually got in the ring and I felt running the ropes, taking bumps, everything that came with the actual physical side, it was a very rude awakening because I feel like until you do it, you don’t ever appreciate how difficult it is. A part of me thought, well, I’ve done did all of these bodybuilding shows but that doesn’t make me able to do what these amazing athletes can do. It’s like what you said, it just really came down to me saying, if I want this bad enough, I need to work.”

On her dedication to improving in the ring: “I loved promo days because I thought, oh, this is the stuff I’m good at and then I was terrified to do a lot of stuff and I was uncomfortable with a lot of the physicality but I thought that if I pushed myself in ways that I’m uncomfortable and I just keep training, then I’ll get better. Still to this day, I land from the airport and I go to the ring and I train. I just put the work in in the ring because I know that’s where I have to. I’m very new to the in-ring work, but I also have amazing coaches and people around me that I just want to learn from. Definitely, I need to expand the repetition in the ring, that’s what I will always continue to need to grow on. You know, I’ll train forever. I’m just so passionate about it that I just want to keep learning and getting better. That’s definitely the hardest part for me, the physicality. The other stuff, I feel pretty comfortable with.”