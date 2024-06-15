wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Says Only Saraya Should Be Declaring For Owen Hart Tournament
Harley Cameron is tired of everyone “declaring” for the Owen Hart Tournament. Cameron appeared on this week’s AEW Rampage and expressed her discontentment with Mariah May, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander declaring themselves for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, saying that the only person who should be declaring anything is Saraya.
Harley Cameron is done with all the "DECLARATIONS" for the Owen Hart Cup!
There's one entry that matters…
pic.twitter.com/z4GT0G8Ghs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2024