wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Says Only Saraya Should Be Declaring For Owen Hart Tournament

June 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Harley Cameron AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Harley Cameron is tired of everyone “declaring” for the Owen Hart Tournament. Cameron appeared on this week’s AEW Rampage and expressed her discontentment with Mariah May, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander declaring themselves for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, saying that the only person who should be declaring anything is Saraya.

You can see the clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Harley Cameron, Owen Hart Cup, Saraya, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading