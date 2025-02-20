– During a recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, AEW star Harley Cameron discussed facing Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia last weekend. Despite walking away with a loss, Cameron learned a lot from the experience and praised Mone for pushing her to new levels. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Harley Cameron on facing Mercedes Mone: “I think that not winning that day lit a fire in me and I came home not feeling defeated, I came home feeling inspired. I want to do better, I want to be better, I want to learn more. My main goal and prerogative is to just expand in every way that I can. I want to be in the ring, I want to be training, I want to be learning from the best, I want to be doing everything possible to know that the next time that opportunity comes, that I’m gonna keep evolving and getting further and further in the progression of my career.”

On Mone pushing her to new levels: “I haven’t been doing it very long, I’m very proud of myself where I’m at now, but Mercedes is absolutely incredible. She’s one of the best wrestlers alive and it felt very good having that competitive match with her and she brought out something new in me, she pushed me to new levels and I took a lot of positivity away from it. I just wanna come back better than ever and that’s the goal.”