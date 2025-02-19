wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Never Thought She’d Use Puppetry Skills In Wrestling
In an interview with The Takedown (via Wrestling Inc), Harley Cameron spoke about her puppetry and ventriloquism skills and using those in her career as a wrestler. She created the ‘Mine Mone’ in her feud with Mercedes Mone, with the puppet ‘getting involved’ in their match at Grand Slam Australia.
She said: “It’s so interesting that it’s ended up in the world of wrestling because once I left Australia, I never really imagined doing it again unless I pursued it for what it was. But I used to work at a cabaret for many years and there was a lot of variety acts there and such … I became obsessed with puppetry from that and it kind of made me dive down this rabbit hole of doing it at work … so I started doing it in my own time and became very, very enveloped in it and again, I never thought that I’d do it over here in wrestling but here I am and I’m not mad about it.“