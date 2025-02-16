Harley Cameron Reacts To Her Match At AEW Grand Slam Australia

Harley Cameron put on a strong performance against Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia and she weighed in on the match after the show. Mone picked up the win over Cameron to retain the AEW TBS Championship, but Cameron is feeling good after the match as she noted in an AEW digital exclusive.

“I think that was the best, one of the best moments of my life,” she began (per Fightful). “It didn’t end up, you know, how I wanted, but it’s just, oh gosh, it’s just the beginning, you know, like it honestly is just the beginning. I left here so many years ago and I had no idea what was gonna happen and just to come home today and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off is, like nothing’s gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. I made it what I want, but it still feels really bloody good.”

She continued, “Mercedes, you are amazing. I meant it when I said you pushed me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath. There is more to come. Alright, I need a shower.”