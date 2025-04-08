wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Reveals the Origin of Her Ring Name
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Harley Cameron discussed the origin of her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“I’ve always liked the name Cameron for a girl. I don’t know why. I think I had a little gay crush on Cameron Diaz. She’s gorgeous. Also, the obvious thing is everyone said my wacky and zany nature was reminiscent of Harley Quinn. I feel like it’s an obvious wink at that. My craziness was kind of on par with that character. I just mixed it together. ‘That sounds good.'”
Harley Cameron was in action on last weekend’s AEW Collision, teaming with her former rival Mercedes Mone against Athena and Julia Hart. Athena and Hart picked up the victory.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon
- Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus
- Jeff Jarrett Says The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Leave WWE For WCW In 1999
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return