Harley Cameron Performs Song For Mariah May Ahead Of AEW Collision Match
Harley Cameron wrote and performed a song for Mariah May ahead of their match on this week’s AEW Collision. Cameron is set to face May on Saturday’s show, and in a new video posted by AEW she performed the song as a message for the AEW Women’s Champion as you can see below.
The lyrics to the song are, per Fightful:
I’ve got a little message for Mariah May
I challenge you to a match on Collision Saturday
And everybody knows you as The Glamour
But behind your back, well, everybody knows you as a horr…ible person
They really do, and I’ll be blunt
What’s worse than your attitude Is that you are a cun…ning woman
So on Saturday, you’ll witness — yes you will
The end of Mariah May
Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath
.@HarleyCameron_ has a message for her opponent on #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY: @MariahMayX
Watch #AEW Collision LIVE Saturday at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsonMax! pic.twitter.com/c9y9nJleYN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2025
