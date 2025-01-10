wrestling / News

Harley Cameron Performs Song For Mariah May Ahead Of AEW Collision Match

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Harley Cameron AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Harley Cameron wrote and performed a song for Mariah May ahead of their match on this week’s AEW Collision. Cameron is set to face May on Saturday’s show, and in a new video posted by AEW she performed the song as a message for the AEW Women’s Champion as you can see below.

The lyrics to the song are, per Fightful:

I’ve got a little message for Mariah May
I challenge you to a match on Collision Saturday
And everybody knows you as The Glamour
But behind your back, well, everybody knows you as a horr…ible person

They really do, and I’ll be blunt
What’s worse than your attitude Is that you are a cun…ning woman
So on Saturday, you’ll witness — yes you will
The end of Mariah May

Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath
Now feel the wrath

