Harley Cameron To Speak On This Week’s AEW Collision

Harley Cameron will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that Cameron, who lost a hard-fought match to Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia, will speak on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TNT, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* Lance Archer and Brian Cage seek out the Hurt Syndicate

* Gabe Kidd appears

* We’ll hear from Harley Cameron