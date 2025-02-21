wrestling / News

Harley Cameron To Speak On This Week’s AEW Collision

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Harley Cameron 2-22-25 Image Credit: AEW

Harley Cameron will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that Cameron, who lost a hard-fought match to Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia, will speak on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TNT, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic
* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA
* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* Lance Archer and Brian Cage seek out the Hurt Syndicate
* Gabe Kidd appears
* We’ll hear from Harley Cameron

