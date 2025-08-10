Harley Cameron Teases Return On Tonight’s AEW Collision

AEW may soon be feeling the wrath again, as Harley Cameron teased her return on tonight’s Collision. Cameron appeared in a vignette in which she watched footage of her nose injury. She then acquired a face mask that appeared to make her wrestling gear appear, suggesting she’s ready for an in-ring return. Cameron has been out of action since Double or Nothing.

.@harleycameron_ is ready to make them all FEEL THE WRATH! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M3UA1raXfC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2025