Harley Cameron Teases Return On Tonight’s AEW Collision

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Harley Cameron AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW may soon be feeling the wrath again, as Harley Cameron teased her return on tonight’s Collision. Cameron appeared in a vignette in which she watched footage of her nose injury. She then acquired a face mask that appeared to make her wrestling gear appear, suggesting she’s ready for an in-ring return. Cameron has been out of action since Double or Nothing.

