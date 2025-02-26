– Speaking to Renee Paquette on Up Close, AEW wrestler Harley Cameron spoke about what’s next for her following her title challenge against Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Harley Cameron on what’s next for her: “I mean, the sky’s the limit. I feel like, it sounds corny, but I want to keep getting better. I want to get my reps in, I want to learn from the best. I want to get in the ring with absolutely everyone. I’d be lying if I was saying that one day I didn’t want to take home the gold. Because if you don’t, what are you doing? I want to reach the pinnacle of what can be achieved, and I will always have that in mind.”

On enjoying her journey: