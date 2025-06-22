Harley Cameron Gives An Update Following Surgery On Her Nose

As previously reported AEW star Harley Cameron suffered an injury to her nose at Double or Nothing and has been taking time off ever since. In a post on Instagram, Cameron revealed that she recently had surgery on her nose and teased her comeback.

She wrote: “Well I can’t see much right now… but REVENGE is starting to look really good…I’ll be back (yes you must read it in the Arnold voice.)”

Cameron suffered the injury at the May PPV but still wrestled one more time after that, on the following Wednesday’s Dynamite. She and Anna Jay lost a no DQ match to Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. It was reported at the time that the match was intended to write Cameron off of television.