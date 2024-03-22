Harley Cameron Reflects On Viral Segment With The Acclaimed From Last Year

Harley Cameron was part of a big viral segment with The Acclaimed on AEW Rampage last year, and she recently looked back on the moment. The June 23rd, 2023 segment went viral online and featured Cameron hitting on Anthony Bowens, who rejected her because he’s gay. Cameron spoke about the segment and how much she enjoyed doing it on AEW Unrestricted. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On how the segment played out: “It was honestly so fun, and everyone involved in that was so wonderful. I was so thankful for the opportunity to be trusted with the microphone the first time I had ever been out in the ring, and it was a whole compilation of things. The musical side of things, the ability to be able to cut a promo straight away to a live audience after nobody knew me yet, so I was definitely excited and nervous at the same time. It was a pretty big segment for my first thing, but it was just awesome. I really love the way we got to have fun and be comedic with it, but it was also like a really important and cool thing. Having that moment and seeing the entire crowd just get behind him, chanting ‘He is gay’ in such a positive [way].”

On getting to be the heel in the segment: “Yeah, you know what though? As a heel, it was a dream come true because I was like, you couldn’t ask for a better reaction. To have no ability to even speak, it was really good to have that challenge for myself to keep my composure. Also, a lot of people don’t know this, but Billy [Gunn] is someone who first trained with with the boys, so I have a lot of respect for Billy and I look up to him so much. He was so helpful and I just remember having that moment in the ring and I was so overwhelmed because I don’t think any of us expected the audience to go that crazy over the segment. I remember him looking at me and in his eyes, he was like breathe, breathe, you’ve got this. It was nice because it was like a full circle moment for me because he saw me when I first started training and god, do I remember back to my first days, he was like, ‘Is this kid ever gonna make it?’ and now I’m in the ring. It was very cool in all aspects, I look back very fondly on it.”