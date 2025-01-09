wrestling / News

Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

January 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 1-11-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May and more for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The following matches are set for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May
* Cope vs. Big Bill
* Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho

